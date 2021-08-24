Critical Comparison: Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) vs. Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

This table compares Air France-KLM and Spirit Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air France-KLM $12.66 billion 0.16 -$8.09 billion ($16.75) -0.28 Spirit Airlines $1.81 billion 1.43 -$428.70 million ($8.48) -2.82

Spirit Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Air France-KLM. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air France-KLM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Air France-KLM and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air France-KLM -57.49% N/A -19.12% Spirit Airlines -29.57% -29.21% -7.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Air France-KLM and Spirit Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air France-KLM 6 3 0 0 1.33 Spirit Airlines 1 7 7 0 2.40

Spirit Airlines has a consensus price target of $36.21, indicating a potential upside of 51.65%. Given Spirit Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than Air France-KLM.

Risk & Volatility

Air France-KLM has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Air France-KLM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats Air France-KLM on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance and other air transport related activities such as catering and charter services. Air France-KLM was founded on April 23, 1947 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.