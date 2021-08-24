Critical Review: ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) & WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of ON24 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of WM Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ON24 and WM Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON24 $156.94 million 6.54 $20.75 million $1.28 17.20 WM Technology N/A N/A -$52.02 million N/A N/A

ON24 has higher revenue and earnings than WM Technology.

Profitability

This table compares ON24 and WM Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON24 N/A N/A N/A WM Technology N/A -3,164.02% -61.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ON24 and WM Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON24 0 2 6 0 2.75 WM Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

ON24 currently has a consensus price target of $48.29, indicating a potential upside of 119.38%. WM Technology has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.99%. Given ON24’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ON24 is more favorable than WM Technology.

Summary

ON24 beats WM Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON24

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations. It also offers professional services, such as experience management, monitoring, premium support, and implementation and other services. The company sells its products through direct sales. It serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service industries. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

