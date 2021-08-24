Critical Survey: Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Business First Bancshares pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and International Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Business First Bancshares and International Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Business First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Business First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Business First Bancshares and International Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Business First Bancshares $171.32 million 2.82 $29.99 million $2.05 11.49 International Bancshares $577.59 million 4.53 $167.32 million N/A N/A

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Business First Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Business First Bancshares and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Business First Bancshares 25.37% 13.64% 1.34% International Bancshares 38.40% 10.63% 1.62%

Volatility & Risk

Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Bancshares beats Business First Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans. It also offers other related services, such as credit cards, travelers’ checks, safety deposit, collection, notary public, escrow, drive-up and walk-up facilities and other customary banking services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Laredo, TX.

