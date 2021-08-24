Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) PT Raised to C$14.00

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “ouperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRON. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cronos Group to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.36.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of CRON traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.19. 170,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of -15.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.55. Cronos Group has a one year low of C$6.55 and a one year high of C$20.08.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.