Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Position Cut by Torray LLC

Torray LLC trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.32. 14,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,811. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

