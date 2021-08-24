CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Boosted by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

