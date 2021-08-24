CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $361,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $124,834,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.