CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $208,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $5,289,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,281,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,556,935 shares of company stock worth $150,168,602. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APO opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

