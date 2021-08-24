CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 20.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 161,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.67.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

