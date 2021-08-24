CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Booking by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lifted its position in shares of Booking by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 6,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,579,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,127,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,137.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,191.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

