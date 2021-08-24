CX Institutional Acquires 186,073 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 20,291.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 186,073 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $25.80. 928,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,899. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

