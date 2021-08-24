CX Institutional Has $5.02 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 3.21% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 1,883.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the first quarter valued at about $194,000.

NYSEARCA EIS traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.54. 3,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,369. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.58.

