CX Institutional Has $8.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,092 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,583 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21.

