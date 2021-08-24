CX Institutional Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 291,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $23,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,962,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.16. 1,672,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

