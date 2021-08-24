CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CX Institutional owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 340.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,497. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

