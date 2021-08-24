Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) to Outperform

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KYCCF. raised shares of Keyence from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keyence from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $643.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Keyence from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $643.00.

Get Keyence alerts:

KYCCF stock opened at $597.17 on Friday. Keyence has a one year low of $398.00 and a one year high of $599.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $535.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.05.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.