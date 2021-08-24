Darwinia Commitment Token Hits Market Cap of $3.12 Million (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be purchased for about $82.14 or 0.00166632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $597,861.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00016234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00050875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.06 or 0.00826024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00101981 BTC.

About Darwinia Commitment Token

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) is a coin. It was first traded on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 75,326 coins and its circulating supply is 38,037 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

