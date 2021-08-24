Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $137.64

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $137.64 and last traded at $134.15, with a volume of 41315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.29. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -779.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,745,270.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $134,343.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,178,937 shares of company stock valued at $148,786,199. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Datadog by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Datadog by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,100,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Datadog by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

