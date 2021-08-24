Datamine Price Tops $0.12 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Datamine coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $500,361.80 and $19,209.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.33 or 0.00403035 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001487 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.27 or 0.00919331 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,201,191 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

