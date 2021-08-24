Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

DVDCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $13.30 target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.43. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

