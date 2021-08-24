Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s share price fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.22. 56 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 85,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on DAWN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $52,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $14,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,817,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.