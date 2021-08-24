DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $234,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after purchasing an additional 129,293 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,316,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,866 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $107.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,444. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.42 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.70.

