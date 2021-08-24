DB Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after buying an additional 429,492 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,954,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,830,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,935. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.49.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

