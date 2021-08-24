DB Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 5,442 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.3% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,722,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,511,170. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

