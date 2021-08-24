DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 6,860 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.5% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.51. 784,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.44.

