DDD Partners LLC Buys 2,372 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 1.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after acquiring an additional 512,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 97.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,190,000 after acquiring an additional 297,564 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 453.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after acquiring an additional 272,200 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

GD stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.92. 416,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.42. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $201.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

