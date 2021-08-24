DDD Partners LLC Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,727 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.9% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Target by 82.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 365,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $88,287,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Target by 9.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 21.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Target by 2.8% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 23,289 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 4.9% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,334. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.76. The firm has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $143.38 and a 1-year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

