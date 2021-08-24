DDD Partners LLC Has $19.38 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 2.9% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $19,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,361,000 after buying an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,644,000 after buying an additional 57,230 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,639,000 after buying an additional 354,935 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after purchasing an additional 628,319 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,463,000 after purchasing an additional 769,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.79. 11,797,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,234,317. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

