DDD Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,209,000. DDD Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Avalara as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Avalara by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Avalara by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Avalara by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $8,406,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,525,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at $76,786,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,916,361 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.00. The stock had a trading volume of 636,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,724. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -182.60 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.84. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

