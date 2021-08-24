Decentral Games (DG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.26 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $253.57 or 0.00525963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $77.48 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00123854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00154721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,009.31 or 0.99580882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.25 or 0.00977467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.31 or 0.06426518 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,570 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

