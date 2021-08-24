Deeper Network Market Cap Hits $59.26 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $59.26 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00053357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00126606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.98 or 0.00155101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,249.49 or 0.99806701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.84 or 0.00992582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.39 or 0.06605700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,786,387 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.