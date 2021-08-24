DeepOnion (ONION) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,404.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and $2,404.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001061 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00037136 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00032931 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,548,611 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

