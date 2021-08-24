Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $440.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $439.00 to $440.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DE. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Shares of DE stock opened at $362.80 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $202.66 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

