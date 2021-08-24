Degenerator Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 24 Hours (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.80 or 0.00546600 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004060 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $604.23 or 0.01224148 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

