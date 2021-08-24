Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,062,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth about $1,399,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,216,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,941,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

DLX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

