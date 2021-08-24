Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts Sells 2,376 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,376 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $117,778.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ryan J. Watts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $1,125,646.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 178.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

