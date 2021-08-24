Dent (DENT) Price Hits $0.0068 on Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Dent has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $670.02 million and approximately $185.35 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00055182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00050197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.86 or 0.00801319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00100147 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

DENT is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

