Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €19.28 ($22.68).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

ETR DEQ traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €19.82 ($23.32). The stock had a trading volume of 57,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €20.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.30. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52-week high of €21.68 ($25.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.