Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Devon Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.62.

DVN opened at $27.26 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 340,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 64,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,429,000 after purchasing an additional 580,075 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9,886.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 263,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 261,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

