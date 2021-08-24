DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 147,483 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DHT in the first quarter worth $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright raised DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

