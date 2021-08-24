Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Holdings Decreased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Diageo by 29.8% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

DEO traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.71. 6,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,692. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $202.35. The firm has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.57.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 46.64%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

