Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 57,967 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,244,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,967 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $315,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. United Bank raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $155.86. 1,771,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $157.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

