Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,862 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,245,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Chase at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chase by 10.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 862,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,340,000 after purchasing an additional 83,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chase by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chase by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 326,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chase by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 106,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 54,488 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCF stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.16. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $93.84 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $115,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

