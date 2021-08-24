Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,842,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 878,496 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for 1.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $435,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,685,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.