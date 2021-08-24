Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,135 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.72. The stock had a trading volume of 20,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $207.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

