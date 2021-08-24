Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,335 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $53,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.16. 554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,866. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.59. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.