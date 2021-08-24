Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Seaboard worth $26,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Seaboard by 40.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Seaboard by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Seaboard by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seaboard by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seaboard stock traded up $28.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4,030.91. The company had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 917. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.36. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $2,624.50 and a 52-week high of $4,390.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,263.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

