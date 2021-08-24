Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $40.90 Million Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,049,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100,184 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $40,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 811.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 926,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,338,000 after purchasing an additional 824,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,059,000 after purchasing an additional 461,184 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,983,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,213,000 after purchasing an additional 256,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 218,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

NASDAQ SANM traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

