Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.97% of Allegiant Travel worth $62,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.92.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALGT traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,453. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.61. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $112.71 and a one year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

