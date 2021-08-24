Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Invests $334,000 in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of The Eastern at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Eastern by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Eastern by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Eastern in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The Eastern by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Eastern by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Eastern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of EML stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.08. The Eastern Company has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

The Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

